Economy shows early signs of lifting, Westpac survey of households, businesses shows

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Westpac’s regional roundup report has found businesses are continuing to experience “soft” trading conditions, especially in retail and construction, but there has been a modest lift in demand. Photo / Emma Houpt

There are early signs the economy is picking up, a new survey has found, with households and businesses reporting still challenging but improving conditions.

Westpac’s regional roundup report has found businesses are continuing to experience “soft” trading conditions, especially in retail and construction, but there has been a modest

