Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

New Zealand meat producers ride wave of record high world prices

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Beef export prices to the US have risen sharply over the last 12 months.

Beef export prices to the US have risen sharply over the last 12 months.

New Zealand sheep and beef farmers are riding the crest of a wave as world meat prices hit their highest point ever, while the full impact of US tariffs is yet to make its presence felt.

The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said its meat price index averaged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save