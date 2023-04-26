Eastern Hutt Rd landslip: Large trees at risk of falling to be removed

Work is underway to remove large trees above a slip on Eastern Hutt Rd. Photo / Hutt City Council

One of the southbound lanes has been closed on Eastern Hutt Rd so large trees at risk of falling after a landslip can be removed.

The slip came down on Thursday and a digger was required to remove the rubble.

Now there is concern that large trees above the slip are at risk of falling on to the road, Hutt City Council said in an update this afternoon.

“Due to the size of the trees and the amount of work and equipment required, the lane closure will need to remain in place for the remainder of Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 28, in order for the work to be completed.”

Southbound traffic will be down to one lane between the Stokes Valley roundabout and the Eastern Hutt Rd / High St roundabout.

“We understand that this will cause delays, particularly at peak times, and we encourage drivers to use alternative routes if possible. A further update on progress will be issued at the end of the day on Thursday with an estimate of how soon the lane can be safely reopened.”

The landslip on Eastern Hutt Rd came down on Thursday and a digger was required to remove the rubble. Photo / Hutt City Council

The council thanked motorists for their patience.

On Sunday, State Highway 2 north of Wellington was closed after a slip near the summit of Remutaka Hill.

Emergency services and contractors attended the scene and heavy machinery was required to clear it.

The region experienced its wettest winter on record last year, which resulted in hundreds of slips falling across Wellington City.

The city council received 1143 calls reporting slips throughout July and August – three times the amount of the previous year, and six times the amount of 2020.

A new climate change report has shown rainfall in Wellington could increase by up to 40 per cent during the most extreme bursts of weather, leading to more severe flash flooding and slips.



