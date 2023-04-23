The Remutaka Hill. Photo / NZTA, Twitter

By RNZ

State Highway 2 north of Wellington has been closed after a slip near the summit of Remutaka Hill.

UPDATE 4:55PM

SH2 is now CLOSED between Kaitoke and Featherston to allow for slip removal efforts. Delay your journeys over the hill at this time. ^CS https://t.co/luIiFLpPJv pic.twitter.com/M1kLZ6djMq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 23, 2023

Emergency services and contractors are at the scene and heavy machinery is en route.

Drivers are cautioned to take an alternate route if possible or delay travel.

SH2 REMUTAKA HILL, SOUTHBOUND- SLIP - 2:25PM

Due to a slip, the lane is BLOCKED prior to the summit. Please drive with care and follow the directions from the police on-site. ^SG pic.twitter.com/Y8eNdTIixF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 23, 2023