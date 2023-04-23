Voyager 2022 media awards
Wellington SH2 closed at Remutaka Hill after slip

RNZ
The Remutaka Hill. Photo / NZTA, Twitter

By RNZ

State Highway 2 north of Wellington has been closed after a slip near the summit of Remutaka Hill.

Emergency services and contractors are at the scene and heavy machinery is en route.

Drivers are cautioned to take an alternate route if possible or delay travel.

- RNZ

