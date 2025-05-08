The traffic switch created space to build the busway from Pakūranga along the middle of Tī Rākau Drive to Tī Rākau Bridge, near Burswood.

An artist's impression of the Eastern Busway between Panmure and Pakūranga.

“Drivers and people walking, cycling and scootering are already benefiting from the Eastern Busway construction, with new traffic lanes and a shared path now open between Gossamer Drive and Pakūranga Highway,” AT said.

Willetts said this extension of the Eastern Busway will open in 2027 and will enable bus services to run more often and reliably between Pakūranga and Botany.

Construction of New Zealand’s first busway along the middle of a major urban road is moving ahead.

He said a lot of work has gone into preparing for this stage of construction, so AT can build the busway along the middle of Tī Rākau Drive without affecting the flow of traffic.

“This is an exciting next step for the Eastern Busway project, which has already made millions of bus trips faster between Pakūranga and Panmure train station since that section of the busway opened in December 2021,” Willetts said.

The $1.4b construction of New Zealand’s first busway along the middle of an urban road has kicked off in East Auckland. Photo / Auckland Transport

AT said the Eastern Busway is a key part of Auckland’s rapid transit system.

The City Rail Link will open in 2026, making it possible to get from Pakūranga to West Auckland without getting stuck in traffic.

“From 2027, when the Eastern Busway opens, the East Auckland area between Panmure, Pakūranga and towards Botany will be even better connected,” Willetts said.

“Tī Rākau Drive is now back to having two vehicle lanes in each direction, and pedestrians and cyclists have safer, more convenient travel options.”

