- Construction of New Zealand’s first busway along the middle of an urban road is progressing, promising faster buses for East Auckland.
- The busway, opening in 2027, will run along the middle of Tī Rākau Drive, improving connectivity between Pakūranga and Botany.
- New traffic lanes and a shared path are already benefiting drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists between Gossamer Drive and Pakūranga Highway.
The $1.4 billion construction of New Zealand’s first busway along the middle of an urban road has kicked off in East Aucklan and is set to open in two years.
The Eastern Busway will bring rapid public transport to East Auckland and as part of this, four new bus stations and three new structures are being built.
Auckland Transport (AT) Eastern Busway programme director, Tom Willetts said: “This is the first time we’ll have a fully separated busway running along the middle of an urban road, with traffic lanes on either side.”
During the Easter weekend, the Eastern Busway project carried out a traffic switch on Tī Rākau Drive, AT said.