Cloudy but fine weather on Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill as people take an early morning walk on the Easter long weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

Strong wind warnings have been issued for the Auckland Harbour Bridge with reduced speed limits in place and motorists urged to take extra care.

And Aucklanders who have enjoyed settled weather this Easter weekend can expect rain to spread through the region on Monday, and blustery winds.

Waka Kotahi issued a wind warning for the Harbour Bridge at 3pm today.

"Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits are now in place. Please take extra care especially if you are in a lighter or high-sided vehicle, or riding a motorcycle."

SH1 AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS – 3PM

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes told the Herald rain will be seen at times across the North Island for the rest of the week, with the worst showers expected tomorrow.

"Those in the southern half of the North Island look like they will miss most of the wet weather. The thick, high clouds might stream over the area tomorrow and for most of the rest of the week with rain potentially streaming in on Thursday," she said.

"Expect it to be mostly dry and potentially cloudy at times.

"The top of the North Island looks to remain wet for the next few coming days. This easterly window persists for most of the week.

The Bay of Plenty looks to see showery days for most of this week."

The South Island looks to be predominantly fine, with those in the west seeing developing showers on Wednesday.

MetService lifted all severe weather warnings and watches in relation to Cyclone Fili last week. The weather team noted that during the cyclone's passing, 200mm of rain was recorded around East Cape, 180mm around Wharerata, just shy of 100mm in Wairoa and about 70mm in Gisborne City.

"In addition, wind gusts were up to 120km/h across the eastern North Island, with an exposed station in Mahia almost reaching 140km/h. The combined wind and rain caused flooding, power outages, treefall, and road closures. Clean-up efforts will be aided by the settled weather, but people travelling in these areas should pay attention to roading information from Waka Kotahi NZTA."

While later-week weather is subject to change, rain should fall in the west of the North Island from Northland to Wellington, and also in Bay of Plenty, the central high country and Gisborne. Dry elsewhere.

South Islanders will see showers in the west and north, whereas it may be fine with high clouds elsewhere.