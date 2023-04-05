Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts, a reminder whooping cough deaths can be prevented and the global stage awaits for Jacinda Ardern ahead of her valedictory speech tonight in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Popular northern holiday routes, many of which are still suffering cyclone damage, are set to be jam-packed from tomorrow as Kiwis set off for the Easter long weekend and school holidays.

Hard-hit Coromandel, where a main state highway is closed, is expected to be busy northbound on Thursday between midday and 8pm. Friday is no better with the roads in and out of the peninsula expected to be busy from 9am until 5.30pm.

NZTA Waka Kotahi are encouraging motorists to plan ahead for their journeys, especially for travel in areas affected by recent severe weather.

“There are still many damaged sites with restrictions in place on several routes, and we’re urging people to allow plenty of time for their journeys, share the driving to avoid fatigue and be patient when traffic is heavy and there are delays,” said NZTA Waka Kotahi director of land transport Kane Patena.

To help plan your Easter holiday journey, check out our predictive traffic flow forecasts (across popular holiday routes, based on previous years travel patterns) on our Highways Traffic Map here: https://t.co/Tso1uUlgYC (look for white icons with 2 blue cars). ^TP pic.twitter.com/e2Ltv0zcQw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 4, 2023

State Highway 25 between Opoutere and Hikuai is under stop/go traffic management due to an underslip and road closures for up to 30 minutes are possible between 9.30am and 2.30pm daily. Travel outside these hours is advised.

Aucklanders travelling during the long weekend will bear the brunt of the traffic.

The worst time to travel north of the city along State Highway 1, between Puhoi and Wellsford, is between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday and 12pm and 2pm on Friday for northbound traffic, and then between 3pm and 5pm on Easter Monday for southbound traffic, according to NZTA Waka Kotahi’s predictive traffic flow forecasts.

NZTA has reopened State Highway 1 at Brynderwyn Hills to ensure local detour roads are not impacted by high volumes of traffic over Easter. The road suffered significant damage after Cyclone Gabrielle and was closed up until March 31. It will close again on April 17.

SH1 BRYNDERWYN HILLS - 31 MAR

SH1 is open between Waipu and the Brynderwyns (light and heavy vehicles). Be aware of temporary speed limits ranging from 50km/h - 80km/h in this area. Follow the posted signage and expect delays.

Highway Conditions Map: https://t.co/VMcHXSLBao ^MS pic.twitter.com/Iq31SRnuJV — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, southbound traffic will be at its heaviest on State Highway 1 between Manukau and Bombay between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday and 11am and 1pm on Friday. There will be long queues again between 2pm and 6pm on Monday as holidaymakers head back home.

Traffic is also expected to be “busy” for a few hours either side of the heaviest traffic periods.

The worst times to travel for those heading towards the Coromandel from Auckland will be between 12pm and 9pm on Thursday and 7am and 3.30pm on Friday along State Highway 2 between Pokeno and Maramarua. On Monday, the worst times for westbound traffic will be between 10am and 6.30pm.

Traffic will be at its heaviest going northbound on State Highway 25 near Tairua between 3.30pm and 6pm on Thursday and between 2pm and 5pm on Friday. Southbound traffic on this popular route will start to pick up on Sunday morning with the worst time to travel expected to be on Monday between 9am and 2pm.

SH25A in Coromandel is no longer drivable following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 29 near the Kaimai Range is expected to see heavy northbound traffic on Friday between 11.30am and 3.30pm. Southbound traffic is expected to be busy between 10am and 3.30pm on Monday.

State Highway 1 from the end of the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway and between Tīrau and Karāpiro will be busy southbound late on Thursday afternoon and most of Friday until mid-afternoon. Sunday afternoon will see a busy patch for northbound traffic from 3pm until 5.30pm and on Monday from 11am throughout the afternoon.

In Taranaki, traffic will be at its heaviest along State Highway 3 near Mt Messenger between 11.30am and 4pm on Friday and 2pm and 3.30pm on Monday for motorists travelling north. Southbound traffic on this route will be at its heaviest between 10am and 11am on Friday and 11am and 1pm on Monday.

Closer to the capital, northbound traffic is expected to be heavy on State Highway at Kapiti Coast between Peka Peka and Otaki on Thursday between 3pm and 6pm and on Friday between 11.30am and 3pm. Southbound traffic will be heavy on Monday between 3pm and 6pm.

Traffic will also be heavy on State Highway 2 on the Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston for a couple of hours around midday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for northbound traffic and between 2.30pm and 5pm on Sunday and 12pm and 4pm on Monday for southbound traffic.

In the South Island, the worst times to travel north on State Highway 1 at Waipara will be between 5.30pm and 7pm on Thursday and between 9am and 2pm on Friday. The worst time to travel south will be between 11.30am and 5.30pm on Monday.

On State Highway 1, between Christchurch and Ashburton, traffic will be at its heaviest for those travelling south between 2.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday and 8.30am and 1pm on Friday. Northbound traffic will be heavy between 1pm and 6.30pm on Monday.

Westbound traffic on State Highway 6, Queenstown will be its heaviest between 12pm and 5.30pm on Friday, 10am and 12.30pm on Saturday and 11am and 5pm on Monday. Eastbound traffic will also be heavily congested 11am and 1pm on Sunday and 10am and 5pm on Monday.

AA is advising drivers to be more alert as the road network is facing more disruptions than usual and strongly encourage planning ahead.

“We still have a number of highways that are damaged or being worked on, so drivers need to be extra alert for lower temporary speed limits, signs advising of hazards, and stop-go work sites,” said a spokesperson.

