Five-year-old Briggs Halvorsen takes the lead over Dan Stewart, alias the Easter Bunny, in the egg-and-spoon race. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kittens and bunnies came together in an Easter-themed fundraising party for Coast to Coast Cat Rescue on Sunday.

The event, at the Bay of Islands Riding for the Disabled arena in Waimate North, featured an Easter egg hunt, carrot throwing, face painting, a bouncy castle, egg-and-spoon races, face painting, and of course lots of cute kittens up for adoption.

In the year ended March 31, the charity had taken in 485 cats and kittens in need of a home from the wider Bay of Islands and as far away as Kaitāia, Waimamaku and Whangārei. Of those 378 had so far been adopted with the remainder rehomed by other organisations or still in foster care.

Volunteers Tiana Morris (left) and Paige Rice keep the kids busy with hoop throw and carrot throw games. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nine-year-old Oliver Stewart, of Kawakawa, with one of the kittens looking for a new home. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Skylar George, 22 months, of Kerikeri, enjoys making an Easter card. Photo / Peter de Graaf