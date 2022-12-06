Voyager 2022 media awards
East Auckland school in lockdown

A police incident in east Auckland has sent a primary school into lockdown.

Tāmaki Primary School informed parents the school was in lockdown this morning.

“Tāmaki Primary School has gone into a legitimate lockdown because of an incident nearby our school,” a statement on the school website said.

“We will continue to provide updates on our website as often as possible.

“Please do not come to or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourself, staff and students’ safety at risk.”

- More to come

