Four people aged between 17 and 34 are facing charges after a string of aggravated burglaries in East Auckland in recent weeks.

Counties Manukau East Area commander inspector Rod Honan said the group of four are allegedly responsible for three aggravated burglaries in Pakuranga Heights and Half Moon Bay.

The robberies spanned between August 25 and September 11.

Police were first called to a Pooley St address on August 25 following a report of four people entering the property and taking a number of items.

Honan said at around 1pm on September 2, police received a report of three offenders entering a property on Pigeon Mountain Rd, Half Moon Bay.

“The victim, who was asleep at the time, was woken by the offenders rummaging through the property,” he said.

“Thankfully he was uninjured, but understandably shaken by the incident.”

Police were then also called to a Penruddocke Rd address on September 11 at about 3pm following a report of four offenders entering a property and demanding money.

“One of the victims has also been assaulted during this incident and a number of items have been taken,” Honan said.

“Police yesterday executed five search warrants at properties in Ōtāhuhu, Papatoetoe and Māngere.

“During the execution, police located evidence linking one of the offenders to another burglary that occurred at a residential address in Pakuranga on August 25.

“A stolen Triumph motorcycle, unrelated to this investigation, was also recovered.”

Honan said police understand incidents like this are concerning for the community, and he hoped these quick arrests provide some reassurance.

“We know this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be incredibly invasive for our community.

“Police take this offending very seriously and would like to thank the community for their support and assistance in providing information that helped lead to these arrests.

“These results should reassure the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending,” he said.

The four men are facing a range of charges including burglary, and committing burglary with a weapon and will appear in Manukau District Court.

Jaime Lyth is an Auckland-based reporter who covers crime. She joined the Herald in 2021 and has previously reported for the Northern Advocate.