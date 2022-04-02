Emergency services are attending a multiple-vehicle crash on Pakuranga Rd, Pakuranga Heights, East Auckland. Photo / Darren Masters

A serious crash has closed a main road in the East Auckland suburb of Pakuranga Heights - with one witness claiming they saw a car on the wrong side of the road collide with several other motorists.

Emergency services are attending a multiple-vehicle crash on Pakuranga Rd, police confirmed in a statement.

Police were notified of the crash at 4.01pm and say "initial indicators" are one person is injured.

It is understood the driver of one of the cars fled the scene and the police Eagle helicopter has been seen circling above Pakuranga Heights.

A witness at the scene said he believed the car driving on the wrong side of the road was doing over 100km/h in the wide residential street when they collided with two other cars.

Pakuranga Rd, Pakuranga Heights, was closed after a multi-vehicle accident. Photo / Darren Masters

Debris was strewn across the road after a multiple-vehicle crash on Pakuranga Rd, Pakuranga Heights. Photo / Darren Masters

Photos of the scene of the crash show debris strewn across Pakuranga Rd and one car in the centre of the road with the entire rear smashed in and the front bumper missing.

A crowd of residents can be seen looking on as three fire trucks, two ambulances and numerous police cars attend to the crash scene.

A huge line of traffic is also piling up along Pakuranga Rd, which police have cordoned off in both directions.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as the road is currently blocked.