Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, for the 40th and 41st Asean Summits. Photo / AP

-By Gyles Beckford, RNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is backing a call for consensus and action over Myanmar, at a regional security summit in Cambodia today.

Ardern is attending the opening session of the East Asia Summit in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

She said the repression by the military government, including the execution of opponents, was unacceptable.

“Those who are seeking to see an end to the military regime have been executed. That is devastating and a stain on our region.”

She called the Myanmar conflict one of the most vexed in the region and said it was testing the ability of countries to reach consensus.

Ardern said she was feeling the absence of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi with whom she had spent time at previous summits, but who is now jailed.

Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech during a meeting on the implementation of Myanmar Education Development in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. Photo / AP

The Prime Minister was also pressing for greater consensus about the Ukraine war and the need for the international community to adhere to a rules-based order.

Ardern said countries at the summit had differing relationships with Russia, which was limiting the ability to reach a consensus.

Russia is present at the conference, represented by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. He was noticeably well distanced from President Joe Biden at a pre-conference dinner.

Neither of the heavyweights was at the opening session of the summit - they were represented by lower-ranked officials.

Ardern has said she will not directly engage with any Russians at the summit, but if she should come across them will repeat New Zealand’s unconditional opposition to and condemnation of the Ukraine invasion.

Upgraded trade agreement unveiled

A trade agreement between New Zealand, Australia and the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean) has been given a facelift.

Trade and Export Growth Minister Phil Twyford said the upgraded deal, which was unveiled at the Asean dialogue meeting in Cambodia, would add value to the $20 billion two-way current trade.

Trade and Export Growth Minister Phil Twyford said the upgraded deal would cut red tape and make things easier for our exporters in investment and services. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“This Asean agreement is great for our exporters ... it’s going to cut red tape and it’s going to make things much easier for our exporters in investment and services.”

The agreement improves ease of access for goods and services, but does not alter any tariffs that might still exist.

It also covers co-operation on environmental and labour standards, and e-commerce rules.

Ardern said improving on existing trade agreements in uncertain times was important for New Zealand’s economic security.

Summit sideline discussions with US President

Ardern was seated four places away from Biden at the summit’s leaders’ dinner and managed a quick unplanned catch-up with him.

Her office said the pair spoke for 10 to 15 minutes, following up on issues they had discussed when Ardern visited the United States in May, as well as broader international issues and their families.