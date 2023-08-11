An earthquake has been felt in both the North and South Islands. Photo / Geonet

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake centered at the top of the South Island has rocked Wellington, and has been reportedly felt as far afield as Invercargill.

It struck at a depth of 170km, about 75km north of French Pass at 11.53am, according to GeoNet.

The tremor has been felt widely across central New Zealand, with just under 20,000 people have reported feeling the quake, according to GeoNet.

One Twitter user said it was “rolling and juddery in Wellington”.

One Wellington resident called the shaking “quite a wallop. You could feel it working up to itself before it hit,” despite GeoNet’s description of the tremor as “light”.

“Whoa that was a big one,” said another.