A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has struck in the upper South Island, with one person describing it as “quick and rough”.

The quake struck at 10.11am and was centred 30km west of Blenheim at a depth of 48 km.

The shaking was classed as ‘light’ and users of the Geonet site reporting feeling shaking in Nelson, Blenheim, the West Coast and parts of the Wellington region.





Jesus that was quick and rough #EQNZ — Emma Helleur (@EmmaHelleur) February 21, 2023

That shake was bizarre. I didn’t feel a thing and only one of my computer monitors shook. Thought I was having a dizzy spell… #eqnz — Jadeine. (@JadeineMcLeod) February 21, 2023