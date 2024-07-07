New Zealand's first-ever Olympic gold medal has been recovered and gifted to the New Zealand Olympic Committee.

With less than three weeks to go until the Paris Olympics kicks off, the New Zealand Olympic team have picked up an early gold medal before they even assemble.

The gong was actually awarded to Kiwi swimmer Malcolm Champion at the 1912 Stockholm Olympic Games as part of the Australasian 4x200 freestyle relay team.

It was the last time New Zealand and Australia competed in a combined team and the swimmers showed superior stamina to hold off a strong US contingent that included legendary Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku, who had earlier claimed the 100m gold medal.

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) CEO Nicki Nicol says the medal is an extremely special part of New Zealand’s sporting history and they’re pleased to have recovered such a significant and special treasure from New Zealand’s sporting past.

“We’re extremely thankful to both the donor, and members of Malcolm Champion’s wider whānau, who we’ve met with and who are thrilled it has been recovered and will be shared with all of New Zealand,” Nicol said.