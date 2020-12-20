Eagle helicopter, police car used to catch wanted man

Police used an Eagle helicopter, a Fire and Emergency vehicle, and its Armed Offenders Squad to apprehend a wanted man in central Auckland last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police used an Eagle helicopter and its Armed Offenders Squad to apprehend a wanted man in central Auckland last night.



The incident started when the man, who was wanted by police on a family harm matter and known to carry firearms, was spotted driving south into Auckland, a police spokesperson said.

Police used a "co-ordinated" approach to apprehend the man, which including using an Eagle helicopter to monitor the vehicle's location once it left an address on the North Shore at around 8pm.

The man was wanted by police on a family harm matter and was known to carry firearms.

Police vehicles were used to block in the "high-risk" man's vehicle and bring it to a stop on Halsey Street near Victoria Street around 9:45pm.

A Fire and Emergency vehicle happened to be in the next lane at the time the man's vehicle was stopped but was not used as part of the police operation.

"Given the offender's history with firearms, the Armed Offenders Squad assisted in apprehending the male," s police spokesman said.

A witness at the scene said he saw a male being provided first aid by police while awaiting St John ambulance.

A Fire and Emergency vehicle was used "tactically" along with police vehicles to block in the "high-risk" man's vehicle and bring it to a stop. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said there were around four armed officers at the scene with "big rifles".

"The front of the [male's] vehicle was smashed up. All the windows have been smashed on the car."