Ryan Taylor, 30, of Auckland, died in an e-scooter crash in Eden Terrace last Monday. Photo / Supplied

The grieving mother of the man who died in an e-scooter crash in central Auckland last Monday says she couldn’t be prouder of her bright and passionate son, who had been starting his career as a chef.

Taylor, 30, died in the crash in Ian McKinnon Dr in Eden Terrace, said Detective Senior Sergeant Jason McIntosh, of the Tāmaki Makaurau Serious Crash Unit.

Police confirmed an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way and that no other vehicles were involved.

His mum, Liz Jarden, told the Herald she remembers him as a highly energetic, gifted, and creative person.

“At his funeral next week, we will be sharing stories and songs, remembering his creativity and celebrating his life with everyone who knew him,” she said.

“I don’t know how I’m going to live without my son. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Jarden said New Zealand cuisine was Taylor’s favourite.

“He was very passionate about animal welfare and organic, considerate farming,” she said.

“He loved what we as New Zealanders can produce, the flavours and the authenticity.

She said when creating dishes, Taylor would always look for new ways of using vegetables rather than using meat as the hero of the dish.

“New Zealand is amazing at producing plants, vegetables, and herbs. The flavours are incredible, it’s very exciting.”

Ōtara Uber driver Jeyananthan Muthukumaru and his passenger were among those first on the scene after the crash.

He initially thought the e-scooter rider had suffered only minor injuries.

“But we went to the guy and he was bleeding from the ear. His blood was on my hands.”

Taylor was unconscious and lying on his back, with his helmet still on, as Muthukumaru, who did not see the crash, called 111.

Another motorist then arrived, speaking to the 111 operator, before Taylor’s helmet and backpack were removed and CPR was started.

Muthukumaru, 46, a Sri Lankan native, said: “This Kiwi guy came to help … he started giving CPR. Police, ambulance and everybody arrived but unfortunately, they said he had passed away.”

Jeyananthan Muthukumaru (inset) was among those who helped after the fatal e-scooter crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He had earlier watched other vehicles slow but not stop for the injured rider. However, that wasn’t an option for him, the married father of two said.

“I’m a church leader at Elim and I can’t just ignore it. I’m trying to do my best.”

He is also an orderly co-ordinator in the emergency department at Middlemore Hospital and said he was familiar with sudden death.

But every loss was a tragedy.

“I was so hurt and sad we couldn’t save his life.”

Jarden believes bike helmets are not good enough for scooter riders.

“Ryan had owned that scooter for a long time and he wasn’t a novice,” she said.

“He had a perfectly good helmet, but he did not have a full-face helmet and I believe if was wearing a full-face helmet, it may have saved his life.

“If you have a full-face helmet, you are covering all the vulnerable areas, but a bicycle helmet as we know it does the bare minimum.

"I don't think that's good enough."








