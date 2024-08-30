Dylan Hemana has been sentenced in the High Court in Nelson to eight years in prison. Photo / Tracy Neal
A man who used pliers to almost twist the toes off his victim before breaking his leg and jaw with a hammer says his actions were seated in his Once Were Warriors upbringing.
Dylan Glen Hemana was the ringleader in what a judge described in the High Court at Nelson today as an “extremely disturbing, unusual level of violence” involving torture while detaining a family to extract information on behalf of a gang.
Justice Karen Grau said it was “callous violence” in front of the victim’s mother, who was forced to witness it. The judge sentenced the 33-year-old to eight years in jail for kidnapping, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of methamphetamine for supply and offering a bribe.
Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber said it was “calculated torture” and a “very intimidating piece of violence” meted out for a specific purpose.
Hemana, who is associated with the Head Hunters in Auckland, was the principal offender among five people trying to find out what had happened to about $200,000 of missing methamphetamine.
The chain of events leading up to the brutal torture was seeded in discord between a drug supplier and a dealer.
In September 2022, Hemana and an associate visited a Nelson man, who would become the primary victim, and left him a “significant quantity” of methamphetamine to look after.
It was initially kept in a bag in the boot of a car at the victim’s Nelson address.
A few days later, the victim was told to bury the bag. He did as instructed and discovered the bag contained pottles and containers of meth, which he later dug up and, with an associate, took to a suburban Nelson motel.
Police say it appeared the associate then took a large amount of the drug and left town.
On September 18, Hemana and Repana Tangira, who was among four people sentenced recently in the High Court in Nelson on charges linked to the events, flew to Nelson under false names to recover the missing meth.
They ransacked the victim’s house. After the victim was encouraged to return from the motel where he had been hiding, they detained him, his mother and teenage brother.
Tangira and Hemana told the victim that, if they didn’t get what they wanted, they would “do what needed to be done to his family”.
Hemana gave the victim 24 hours to return the methamphetamine.
Back at the victim’s home, he was told to wait in the garage, where he found his younger brother. Several of the defendants took turns guarding the pair while Hemana and Tangira went upstairs to where the victim’s mother was.
Hemana told her he had “come for what she had taken from them”.
When she denied taking anything, Hemana got angry and told her he was going to make her watch him hurt her children.
Hemana continued to goad the victim, who by this stage had come upstairs to find his mother crying. She was told Hemana would “kill her son and make his way through the rest of the family” unless she told him everything, the court heard.
Hemana grew increasingly angry when the victim challenged him.
Webber said Hemana’s indications of remorse outlined in pre-sentence reports were “difficult to get past” when his attitude had seemed to be: “You get what you get when you live in this world”.
Justice Grau said features of the offending that contributed to its seriousness were the injuries inflicted on the primary victim, the use of weapons, the extreme level of violence used to extract information and the level of pre-meditation.
She acknowledged Hemana’s substance abuse was a coping mechanism from the trauma associated with the family violence he had experienced from a young age.
But he had at times also functioned well in the community, having relapsed during Covid lockdowns.
He was given discounts for his guilty pleas and steps taken towards rehabilitation while in custody, but Justice Grau was not satisfied Hemana’s remorse was genuine.
He was jailed for eight years with a minimum non-parole period of four years. His fines of $6730 were remitted on the basis that he had no realistic prospect of paying them.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.