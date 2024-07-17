The victim of gang-related torture in Nelson over missing drugs had both his toes squeezed with a pair of pliers before a hammer was taken to each of his knees. Photo / 123rf
A meth dealer who angered his supplier had his toes almost twisted off with pliers, his knees bashed and his leg and jaw broken with a hammer as his mother and younger brother were detained in the house while the violence played out.
Now, four people who were part of a sequence of events leading up to the violent episode in Nelson almost two years ago have been sentenced on a range of charges including kidnapping, while the ringleader awaits his fate.
The four sentenced yesterday in the High Court in Nelson were caught up in the slipstream of the actions of ringleader Dylan Hemana, who has admitted serious charges linked to the events and whose sentencing was adjourned to obtain a cultural report.
Central to the sequence of events that landed them in court was the kidnapping and torture of the meth dealer, named “Mr H”, and the detention of his mother and teenage brother for two days over a bundle of missing meth worth about $200,000.
Mr H, the primary victim of the violence, had each of his big toes squeezed so hard with pliers he went dizzy with the pain and feared they would “pop off” before he was hit in the knees, leg and face with a hammer.
He was left with a broken leg and jaw, plus cuts to his face and leg that required surgery.
Zane Clifford Welsh and Repana Tangira appeared for sentence via video link from Christchurch and Whangārei courts before Justice Karen Grau. At the same time, Hopa William Wilson and Tessa Rose Alford waited their turn in the dock in Nelson.
Welsh, 38, was sentenced to six months’ community detention and 18 months’ intensive supervision on charges of kidnapping, being a party to the supply of methamphetamine, and a charge of intentional damage.
He was convicted and discharged on the charge of unlawfully being on a property.
Tangira, 20, who with Hemana was associated with the Head Hunters gang in Auckland and said to be the second most culpable in what happened, was sentenced to six months’ community detention and two years’ intensive supervision plus judicial monitoring on charges of kidnapping, being a party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and dishonestly accessing a computer.
His lawyer, Wayne McKean, said Tangira had been “acting under direction” much like an “apprentice” when he came to Nelson to commit what was “very serious offending”.
He said caution was needed in applying discounts to the degree they did not outweigh the process, but sending Tangira to prison was likely to be a backward step.
“A feature of this case is that Tangira, throughout his life, had loving, caring parents who were devastated by his involvement with the Head Hunters,” McKean said.
Justice Grau said Tangira had been lured into the gang lifestyle by the thought it was “glamorous and exciting”.
Wilson, 31, who Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber said was not a party to the violence, was sentenced to eight months’ home detention plus six months’ post-release conditions on charges of kidnapping, and weapons and drugs charges.
Alford, a mother of three who Justice Grau described as a “low-level but reasonably busy drug dealer”, was sentenced to nine and a half months’ home detention with six months’ post-release conditions on drugs charges plus being a party to kidnapping, and accessing a computer.
She noted how the offending had become a pivotal point in his life, and that he had since decided to tread a different path to the extent he now “looked like a very different person” to that of two years ago.
Justice Grau said it was not in the public’s interest to sentence the defendants to prison, likely to be a backward step, considering the inroads they had made to improve their lives and remain on that path.
