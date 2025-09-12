“Salmonellosis can be serious, so it’s important that people do not eat the affected product. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out,” NZ Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said.

Durra brand Tahina (800g). Photo / MPI

“Symptoms of salmonellosis can appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting.

“Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness,” Arbuckle said.

People concerned for their health are advised to contact their health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The product has been imported from Jordan. It has been removed from store shelves and has not been re-exported.

NZFS has not received any notifications of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, NZ Food Safety will work with Aldiery’s Mediterranean Market Limited to understand how this happened and prevent its recurrence,” Arbuckle said.

