“Salmonellosis can be serious, so it’s important that people do not eat the affected product. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If that’s not possible, throw it out,” NZ Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said.
“Symptoms of salmonellosis can appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting.
“Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness,” Arbuckle said.