Durie Hill Elevator tunnel party takes Whanganui experience to ‘the next level’

Steve Carle
By
4 mins to read
Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe was the guest speaker at the launch of the updated Durie Hill Elevator. Photo / Ben Carter

Durie Hill Elevator celebrated its 105th birthday on August 2, and the recently completed experience enhancements were supported by the Manatū Taonga Ministry of Culture and Heritage.

As part of the celebrations, performer and elevator operator Anthonie Tonnon offered free tours to the public on the first Friday and Saturday of the month, which showcased the capabilities of new lights and projectors. Those capabilities were also on display at a birthday event on the Friday night.

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe was the guest speaker and gave a background to the engineering marvel. “Durie Hill’s steep incline made road construction at the time difficult and expensive, leading to the innovative idea of using an elevator, designed by John Ball and engineered by E Crow,” he said.

Anthonie Tonnon watches on as his wife Karlya Smith cuts the ribbon to launch the upgraded Durie Hill Elevator, echoing Florence Polson’s effort 105 years ago.
“A proposal to put in a cable car was rejected at the time. A private company, the Durie Hill Elevator Company, was established and took over the project in 1916, excavating a tunnel 213m long, 3m high and 2.7m wide. The elevator shaft is 66m high, ending in a 9.7m flat-topped tower.

“The tunnel and shaft were lined with reinforced concrete and the opening took place on August 2, 1919, with Florence Polson, wife of one of the proprietors, cutting the ribbon.

“It is a highlight of design and innovation in Whanganui. In our DNA is design and innovation, that’s who we are in Whanganui. It goes with our unique designation as a Unesco City of Design.

“The construction of the elevator also enabled the development of the Durie Hill Garden Suburb, in 1920. The suburb was planned by architect Samuel Hurst Seager and is considered to be the first modern suburb in New Zealand.

“Ownership of the elevator was handed over to the Wanganui City Council in 1942. Today, Anthonie Tonnon’s team has taken the elevator to the next level – between 100 and 500 people board the elevator every day.

“A perfect example of innovation and forward-thinking, the project has enhanced Whanganui’s visitor experience. There was a problem for everything that was solved,” he said.

Tonnon then spoke about the contributions made by many specialists who made the upgrade possible, with Daniel Blackball Alexander being the chief design collaborator.

After Quality Decorating repainted the tunnel and waiting area, elevator operator and artist Rachael Garland undertook extra hand painting and finishing touches. Woodworker Dale Hudson was responsible for woodwork in the upgrade project, including panels and shelves. Display Associates printed large signage, Renata’s Framing framed the pictures and historical tickets in the elevator car, and Israel Pankhurst from Elite Engineering solved a major problem:

“There’s a lot of humidity in the tunnel, especially in summer, and projectors do not like humidity,” said Tonnon. “Israel designed what is possibly New Zealand’s first humidity-protection projector case.”

New lighting installed throughout the length of the tunnel is wirelessly controlled. Adrian Barnes Electrical helped install the system along with Malcolm Ibell, a lighting and sound expert and new resident to Whanganui.

“Adrian Barnes Electrical really care about this elevator, and they’re experts in looking after interesting, early 20th-century electronics,” said Tonnon.

“Andrew Charlton, an animator and museum technology expert, designed the IT for the lighting display and the projection cases – even monitoring from Dunedin while the event was going on.

“Sam Moore of Considerate Design built the amazing plant wall, complete with midnight UV lights that turn on at 11pm each night, giving the plants the ‘sunlight’ that they need.

“Phillip Stokes blew a purple glass light shade for the indicator light to the mercury arc rectifier.”

A ribbon was cut to launch the upgraded Durie Hill Elevator by Tonnon’s wife Karlya Smith, echoing Mrs Florence Polson’s effort 105 years ago.

Tonnon said the tours went well on Friday and Saturday and the team was keen to try it as a new offering for the upcoming summer.

