The Dunedin City Council’s economic development department, Enterprise Dunedin, has launched an ambitious $150,000 campaign designed to reshape people’s perceptions of the city and elevate its status as a tourism and lifestyle destination.

Unveiled this morning, It’s Just Dunedin is a campaign series of locally shot videos and promotional content designed to appeal to a diverse audience.

Enterprise Dunedin manager John Christie said they wanted Dunedin to be at the top of visitors’ minds when planning trips around New Zealand.

Communications and City marketing manager Leanne Mash said she would describe the campaign as a humble-brag.

“It’s been built out of the basis that we have it all - literally - and we need to communicate that in a more compelling way ... [the campaign] was backed by substantial research and sought to change the narrative and position Dunedin as a must-visit location.”

The campaign incorporates the areas surrounding city landscapes as well as city life, showcases the city’s heritage, food, retail, wildlife, and coastline with an aim to appeal not only to leisure visitors but also to students and a broader demographic.

Locations featured include the Dunedin Railway Station, Otago Farmers Market, Tunnel Beach, and the University of Otago.

Dunedin's Tunnel Beach. Photo / Dunedin NZ For Travel - March 15

Christie said it was not a broad brush campaign, as it would be very specifically targeted “to those people that we know we can hopefully bring into the city”.

“We are aware of some of the long-held perceptions of Dunedin as a destination and, with visitor markets still recovering, now is the opportune time to reposition the city in the minds of the would-be visitors,” he said.

“We know what it really means to be ‘just’ Dunedin; authentic, unique, and unlike anywhere else.”

Dunedin City Council Communications and City marketing manager Leanne Mash and Enterprise Dunedin manager John Christie. Photo / Ben Tomsett

The videos are set to be rolled out over the next 12 months, with Enterprise Dunedin utilising perception surveys to monitor the campaign’s impact, allowing for real-time adjustments to better target the intended audience.

Mash said Enterprise Dunedin worked with around 20 local companies in producing the videos, and the campaign features a mix of professional actors and local faces to give it an authentic touch.

The content aims to be versatile, with variations focusing on different aspects of Dunedin’s offerings. From heritage sites to culinary experiences, the campaign seeks to showcase the city’s blend of culture and nature.

The campaign kicked off today and will have content rolled out in stages over 12 months. It is avaliable to view on the Dunedin City Council website.