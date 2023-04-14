The 54-year-old Dunedin woman was the second dangerous driver caught this month in the city. Photo / Duncan Brown

By RNZ

Police are urging drivers to find other ways home if they plan to go out drinking, after a middle-aged Dunedin woman’s breath test reading showed her to be nearly six times over the legal limit yesterday afternoon.

The 54-year-old returned a reading over 1400 micrograms per litre of breath - well over the limit of 250mcg.

Police said a vehicle was spotted driving “in an unsafe manner” on Bruce Street on Thursday about 4.10pm.

“If you are going to be enjoying a few drinks, then make sure you have a plan to get home or a sober driver to assist,” said Otago coastal area commander Inspector Craig Brown.

She will appear in court on 28 April.

Brown said she was the second dangerous driver caught this month in the city.

Last week on Thursday, about 11pm, they sighted a vehicle driving dangerously on Brockville Road.

“Staff pursued the vehicle for a short time before abandoning the pursuit due to safety concerns.”

A week later, they tracked down the suspect - an 18-year-old man. He will appear in court on charges relating to failing to stop and driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner.

“There’s just no reasonable excuse for speeding,” said Brown. “We see the unnecessary harm on our roads as a result of excessive speed and decisions like driving while intoxicated every day.”

He said bad driving should be reported to 111 if it was happening now, or 105 after the fact.