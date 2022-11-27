An 18-year-old Dunedin man was caught trying to take a selfie while driving. Photo / NZME

An 18-year-old Dunedin man who was being escorted home by police found himself in deeper trouble after he was caught trying to take a cheeky selfie with the officers while driving.

Police stopped an 18-year-old man in Musselburgh Rise about 7.50pm on Saturday and found he was over his demerit points, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Police followed the man back home to park his vehicle, but while stopped at a red light the man pulled out his phone to take a selfie with the police car in the background.

He was issued an infringement for using a mobile device while driving and earned a further 20 demerit points.

The driver was suspended for three months.