The Otago Daily Times reported the intruder was masked and forced his student victim to wash her hands before he left.

A 36-year-old man is now in custody and facing multiple charges, including unlawful sexual connection and burglary.

University of Otago Student Association vice-president Amy Martin told RNZ’s Checkpoint the incident was worrying.

This week is Orientation week at the university, and there are many new students on campus, she said. “It’s definitely made students very aware of the situation ... it’s scary to know that that sort of stuff is happening around here.”

Martin said she was not aware of any recent safety warnings or alerts from authorities, but the area was known for reports of a prowler who became known as the “Cosy Dale Creeper ... Which has been on people’s nerves as well”.

“Last year it became a lot more prominent, to the point students were going out and buying cameras for their flats, just so they felt a bit safer - which is in that same area on Cosy Dell and up Queen St way,” Martin said.

The area had lots of student flats, but up the hill there was “a lack of street lights, so it can get pretty dark”. And for students leaving study or events after dark, it could make them feel “a lot more vulnerable ... and not having that light can make you feel a bit apprehensive about walking home at night-time.”

Martin recommended any students with concerns make contact with organisations offering support on campus, including sexual violence support group Te Whare Tāwharau, or the Campus Watch. “You can ask for them to drive you home at night if you’re not feeling safe.”

Martin said she would like to see the student association work more with the university and the Dunedin City Council to help students feel safer walking home in the dark.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.