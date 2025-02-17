Public submissions to a resource consent placed with the Central Otago District Council generated 181 submissions – 23 in support, nine neutral, and 149 against.

After questions from the Herald, Helios said that due to the high number of submissions, it had requested the application be put on hold “to consider and respond to the large range of feedback submitted”.

Former Delta employee Richard Healey, who several years ago was a whistleblower over an energy cost increase by Aurora, has been one of the most vocal critics. He says he is not anti-solar energy, simply concerned at the sheer scale of the project.

“Most people tend to think of solar as being some sort of nice green, benign thing. But if you set all these panels end to end, they would stretch from Naseby to beyond Cape Rēinga. This is solar on an industrial scale, and it has a whole lot of consequences,” Healey said.

The project involves installing more than 500,000 solar panels. Image / Supplied

His primary concern is the risk of fire, saying that when the scale of the Naseby project is considered, the numbers become alarming.

“Typically, you might expect a failure once in every billion panel hours. Most people think that sounds incredibly reliable. But when you have 560,000 panels running together, that equates to a failure every 75 days. If you buy enough Lotto tickets, you’re going to win eventually – and they’ve bought 560,000 tickets.”

Adding to his fire concerns was the issue of vegetation management, with Healey urging local authorities to ensure proper oversight.

“The council needs to ask, who decides when the fuel load is too high? What mechanisms are in place to enforce action?” he said.

“In 1986, when I built my first house, I designed it with a 45-degree roof pitch for solar panels. Everyone thought I was crazy. I love solar. But it works best when it’s behind the meter – on people’s roofs – because you don’t need massive transmission lines, transformers or switchgear.

“This is a brilliant solution when used at the right scale in the right place. But when you cluster 560,000 panels together, you’re asking for trouble.”

Submissions to the district council closed in December.

The Department of Conservation provided a neutral submission that acknowledged the importance of renewable energy while raising ecological concerns.

It did not oppose the project but called for further assessment and mitigation of potential impacts on endangered species in the area, as well as risks related to bird strike, wetland degradation and freshwater ecosystems.

Naseby had a population of 140 at the 2023 Census. Image / Google

The Otago Regional Council also submitted a neutral response.

While recognising the benefits of renewable energy, the council raised concerns about groundwater contamination from the Battery Energy Storage System.

The council said the application was “broadly consistent” with its objectives and policies on “renewable energy generation and its benefits to New Zealand’s climate change response initiatives and energy resilience”, the submission said.

But the council believes the application “ has not adequately addressed risk and management of that risk to the groundwater resource and therefore is likely contrary to the objectives and policies” of its regional policy statement (2019) and district plan.

Despite the concerns, the submission did not oppose the project outright but sought further clarity and safeguards.

Of the submissions, 149 opposed the project, 23 were in support and nine were neutral. Image / Supplied

“[Council] staff consider that, with suitable conditions to adequately manage this risk, the overall assessment would be one of support due to the positive benefits of renewable energy proposals.”

Solar Installation Specialist Ltd owner Rhys Laraman supported the project.

“The building of the solar farm will generate local temporary jobs for two years or so, and the revenue for this district would give the local businesses and schools a basis for investment,” he said.

“Other smaller solar farms are for local supply only, but this farm is one that can contribute to the whole of the country’s needs due to its size.”

He saw the solar farm as a “win/win for New Zealanders requiring a reliable power supply and for local businesses around the farms through extra revenue streams”.

Upper Taieri Wai catchment group was also neutral, urging Helios to conduct a hydrogeological study before taking a stance.

The Upper Clutha Environmental Society strongly supported the project, saying the positive effects would outweigh adverse effects on landscape values.

Helios acknowledged that projects of this kind are new to New Zealand, which may cause apprehension around the proposed development.

“Large-scale solar projects have been successfully installed and operated around the world over the past 20 years, including in conditions similar to those in the Māniatoto,” the company said.

Colonial architecture and historic shop fronts in Naseby, Central Otago. Photo / 123rf

“When designed, built and operated in accordance with good industry practice, photovoltaic solar projects are widely considered to be a safe, passive and low impact renewable energy generation technology.”

Through the district council hearing process, Helios and specialist consultants would provide further “objective, evidence-based information” in response to matters raised in submissions.

“As with other successfully consented projects across the country, we are confident we can work to address community concerns,”

The country’s largest solar farm is Kohirā near Kaitāia, which has 61,000 panels and was opened in 2024.

Meridian Energy and Todd Corporation’s Nova Energy are also on track to build Te Rāhui solar farm at Rangitāiki, near Taupō, which would then be the largest and produce enough electricity to power around 100,000 homes.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

