About 30,000 punters are expected to attend the All Blacks v England test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“The vibe is always great. Everyone comes in with face paint and All Blacks merchandise. It’s always a good day, even better when they win.”

Alhambra Oaks Motor Lodge owner and manager Caroline Murray said the motel had been sold out since shortly after the test was announced.

“Everyone’s sold out. It’s the same old thing when you’ve got 30,000 people coming to Dunedin, and we don’t really have enough accommodation. Usually, all the motels are sold out the night the test match is announced. Sometimes you have people that might not come, and you have the odd room here and there, but they go straight away,” she said.

“I’d love some more events, because this year we’ve just had that test match, and it’s been pretty quiet. Other years, we’ve had three, four, or five events. So we’re hoping for a few more events at the stadium.

“There’s a really good buzz around.”

Fans are expected to be out in significant numbers tonight, as they were at the All Blacks v Ireland test at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2022. Photo / Photosport

At the Kensington Tavern, rugby superstar Richie Mo’unga is hosting a pre-game event alongside the Alternative Commentary Collective and Export beer, and bus service Ritchies has rebranded to “Richie’s Export Express” to provide complimentary transfers from the Kensington to the stadium.

The R18 event is open to all on a first-in, first-served basis, as well as the bus to the stadium with refreshments, banter and plenty of hype from Mo’unga and the lads at the ACC.

Mo’unga said the last time he was in Dunedin was when he played against Australia at the stadium last year, and he was fizzing ahead of Saturday’s test.

“[Forsyth Barr] is so energetic. Whether you’re playing Super Rugby or a test match, the crowd is loud. Forsyth just echoes, especially with so many uni students there. It’s pretty awesome to be part of a game at Forsyth. Hopefully, we can create the same energy and feeling for the boys this weekend.

“Rugby is iconic in New Zealand. We grew up watching it, playing it, surrounded by it. It binds us together as Kiwis. This game against England means a lot to us, especially with the changes in the All Blacks team. Kiwis around the world will be tuning in for this game,” said Mo’unga.

DB Breweries senior marketing manager Kate Baars said the economic boost to Dunedin would be huge.

“It’s great for everyone to have a break from thinking about the cost of living and interest rates, and just enjoy sport, food, and drinks.

“We’ve been doing pre-games with the ACC for a couple of years now, so it felt like the right time to go bigger and make it more of an experience for people, really building the heart for the game.”

Otago Regional Council and Dunedin City Council (DCC) will also be providing a variety of free buses and parking facilities for rugby fans, who must show their match tickets to snag the deal.

A DCC spokesperson said two trains would be running from Mosgiel Railway Station to Dunedin Railway Station at 3.20pm and 5pm, and three would be returning to Mosgiel after the match.

Tickets need to be pre-purchased and information can be found on the DCC website.

Crowds can also journey to the stadium on the “Together We Walk” route which begins at the Octagon and heads to the stadium, with drummers, face painters, buskers and roving entertainers along the route from 4.30pm.

The pre-game begins at The Kensington Sports Bar & Tavern from noon on Saturday, July 6, with a live performance by singer/songwriter Mitch James from 4.30pm.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.