New Zealand|Crime

Dunedin park killing: Sean Buis murder accused denied bail

Otago Daily Times
By Rob Kidd
A man accused of a murder at a Dunedin lookout has been declined bail.

Lance Colin Robert Moore, 35, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin yesterday after previously pleading not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged he was in control of the vehicle which fatally ran down 28-year-old Sean Buis at Unity Park, on the evening of July 21.

Lance Colin Robert Moore. Photo / Gregor Richardson
Lance Colin Robert Moore. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Moore’s counsel, Kerry Cook, sought electronically monitored bail on his client’s behalf yesterday, but after hearing argument from both him and Crown prosecutor Robin Bates, Justice Rachel Dunningham declined the application.

Submissions put forward by the parties and the judge’s reasons were automatically suppressed.

Police said they believed Buis went to the lookout with an associate to meet someone but they were met by two cars, including a red Ford Falcon, and a person they were not expecting.

Buis left the car he had arrived in and went on foot towards Eglinton Rd, where he was allegedly run down by Moore.

Moore will appear before the High Court next in January.

