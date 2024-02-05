Gurjit Singh. Photo / Facebook

A 33-year-old man charged with the murder of Gurjit Singh appeared in court this afternoon.

The man, who was arrested this morning and charged with murder, was granted interim name suppression when he appeared before Justice of the Peace Helen Meiklejohn at Dunedin District Court.

He has been remanded in custody without plea to appear at the High Court on February 27.

The alleged murder took place on or before Sunday, January 28, according to a charging document. The accused’s occupation is listed as a technician.

The maximum penalty for murder in New Zealand is life imprisonment.

Police were called to a Hillary St, Pine Hill, address on Monday morning last week after Singh’s body was found outside his home covered in blood and glass.

A team of 25 Dunedin-based investigators and Christchurch-based ESR scientists were tasked with investigating his death.

The investigation included interviewing Singh’s family, friends and work colleagues to try to establish his movements before his death.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.