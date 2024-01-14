Auckland Light Rail gets officially scrapped, a look at how well new strangulation laws are working in New Zealand and taps run dry as water restrictions loom in Wellington in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The mother of two children who were shot dead by their father has written a memoriam a decade on from their killings.

On January 15, 2014, Edward Livingstone murdered his children, Bradley, 9, and Ellen, 6, as they slept in their beds at their Kiwi St home in Dunedin before taking his own life using the same weapon.

Bradley and Ellen’s mother, Katharine Webb, published a memoriam notice in the Otago Daily Times today, marking ten years since their deaths.

Bradley and Ellen Livingstone with their mother, Katharine Webb.

“Ten years ago, my beautiful children were tragically taken from me,” she wrote.

“Since that day everything in the world is less. Less light, less laughter, less love.

“My love for Bradley and Ellen is the biggest love I have ever had. They were my heart, my greatest gift, and they are missed every moment of every day.

'My love for Bradley and Ellen is the biggest love I have ever had'. writes Katharine Webb.

“I felt so lucky to have them, I am so proud to be their Mum, and I miss them with everything I am.”

In 2015 it was reported that the investigations into the officers who dealt with Edward Livingstone revealed ‘’systemic failures and issues’' among Dunedin police in the lead-up to the tragic deaths of his two children.

It was also revealed Livingstone was the subject of a protection order when he shot his children with a stolen 12-gauge Stoeger shotgun, and did not hold a gun licence.