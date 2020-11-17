Dunedin Mongrel Mob member arrested after more than a week on the run

John-Boy Rakete. Photo / NZ Police

A Dunedin gang member, whose petrol-station punch led to the death of his victim, has been apprehended after more than a week on the run.

Police confirmed this afternoon that John-Boy Rakete, 27, had been arrested and would appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

He was released from prison on September 10 after serving two years and two months behind bars on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Nigel Landreth with reckless disregard.

The victim died 14 months after the assault, too long after the event for Rakete to be charged with murder or manslaughter.

The Parole Board imposed a range of release conditions, including electronic monitoring, which would run for six months – an attempt to stop Rakete reoffending.

The Mongrel Mob member removed his tracking bracelet on November 8, less than two months after leaving prison.

Police posted a photo of Rakete on Facebook alerting the public to his disappearance, which said he may have travelled to Auckland.

He should not be approached, police warned.

On July 7, 2018, Landreth arrived at the Hillside Rd petrol station to buy energy drinks on the way to a party.

Rakete arrived shortly after, wearing his gang patch, driving a BMW.

The pair exchanged words and the defendant hit his victim.

Security cameras set up to film the forecourt were blocked by a vehicle but witnesses told police of how the aftermath unfolded.

A truck driver, a former nurse, tended to Landreth as he lay on the concrete with blood pouring from his ears.

She asked Rakete whether he was responsible.

He told her to stay out of it and added: "He should've shut his f****** mouth."

As Landreth convulsed and gasped for air, Rakete poured a soft drink over him, the court heard at sentencing.

Legislation that inhibited police from laying more serious charges against the gang member has since been repealed.