Dunedin man stabbed through bathroom door by brother

A man who tried to slash his way into an occupied bathroom with a knife has been urged by a judge to "lay off the turps".

Braydon Lee Hodder's violent outburst left his little brother — who was in the toilet at the time — terrified, the Dunedin District Court heard yesterday.

The 22-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon and was sentenced by Judge David Robinson to nine months' supervision.

The Waikouaiti man was dropped off at a Moeraki home following a domestic dispute between his mother and stepfather, the court heard.

Hodder was described as "moderately intoxicated" at the time.

Shortly after his arrival, he became upset, arguing with his teenage brother who locked himself inside the bathroom as a result.

"This further agitated the defendant, who at this stage was trying to break down the door," a police summary said.

"He was yelling to the victim, 'I'm gonna get ya, I'm coming for ya'."

Hodder then took a kitchen knife and slammed it against the door, the blade penetrating through to the victim's side.

There was a brief break before he returned and repeated the act.

When police arrived, they found Hodder barricaded inside a bedroom.

Counsel Brendan Stephenson said his client was "not in a good place" at the time — jobless, broke and off his medication.

The court heard Hodder had since found work as a truck driver and his mental health was more stable.

However, while a Probation report assessed him as showing some remorse, he was seen as lacking insight into his behaviour.

Among his issues were: alcohol abuse, limited impulse control and lack of problem-solving skills.

Judge Robinson warned Hodder that alcohol was a depressant and if he was suffering low mood, that would only become more pronounced.

"If you lay off the turps, I think you'll be in a lot better head space," he said.

The judge said ordinarily he would have also imposed a sentence of community work, but Hodder would have his hands full with the counselling and busy work schedule.