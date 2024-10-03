Advertisement
Dunedin kayakers take on raging Water of Leith currents as flooding hits

Four kayakers took to the Water of Leith in front of the University of Otago to experience the raging rapids. Photo / George Heard

Dunedin adventure seekers are making the most of the forecasted weather, with videos emerging of kayakers battling the raging Water of Leith and another person whitebait fishing on Waikouaiti River.

MetService has issued its highest severe weather warning for the bottom of the South Island, where 150mm of rain is forecast over a 34-hour period.

Civil Defence is telling people in Otago and Southland to keep an eye on forecasts and be prepared for the heavy rain by clearing drains and self-evacuating if necessary.

In several videos shared online, four kayakers could be seen fighting the near-overflowing river on the Water of Leith in front of the Clocktower Building on the University of Otago grounds.

At one point in the video, one of the kayakers became trapped in a rough part of the river and someone threw a rescue line to the stranded man as the kayak capsized.

Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, told the Otago Daily Times police were disappointed to see the “unwise actions”.

“If they needed rescuing, it would stretch already stretched resources and puts an extra strain and demand on police and council staff.”

Four kayakers took to the Water of Leith in front of the University of Otago to experience the raging rapids. Photo / George Heard
He called on residents to look after themselves and keep an eye on the safety of others.

People commented on Reddit that the kayakers were “super dumb” and “That’s how one of the poor guys died in the Auckland flooding. Super dangerous”.

Another person said “Disappointing but not at all surprising” and “Darwin awards . . . here we come”.

In another photo, a man could be seen perched beneath a large umbrella on the bank of the Waikouaiti River with a whitebait net cast into the water.

Dunedin is forecast to receive two months’ worth of rain in 34 hours.

A man could be seen perched beneath a large umbrella on the bank of the Waikouaiti River with a whitebait net cast into the water. Photo / George Heard
Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame shortly after 5pm, Emergency Management Otago (EMO) group manager Matt Alley said they were continuing to monitor rain as it was falling.

“Just stay off the roads. Please put off any non-essential travel,” he said.

“Again if you see water coming up or if you feel like you’re being threatened by that, don’t wait to be told, make the decision and go,” he said.

