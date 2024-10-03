At one point in the video, one of the kayakers became trapped in a rough part of the river and someone threw a rescue line to the stranded man as the kayak capsized.

Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, told the Otago Daily Times police were disappointed to see the “unwise actions”.

“If they needed rescuing, it would stretch already stretched resources and puts an extra strain and demand on police and council staff.”

Four kayakers took to the Water of Leith in front of the University of Otago to experience the raging rapids. Photo / George Heard

He called on residents to look after themselves and keep an eye on the safety of others.

People commented on Reddit that the kayakers were “super dumb” and “That’s how one of the poor guys died in the Auckland flooding. Super dangerous”.

Another person said “Disappointing but not at all surprising” and “Darwin awards . . . here we come”.

In another photo, a man could be seen perched beneath a large umbrella on the bank of the Waikouaiti River with a whitebait net cast into the water.

Dunedin is forecast to receive two months’ worth of rain in 34 hours.

A man could be seen perched beneath a large umbrella on the bank of the Waikouaiti River with a whitebait net cast into the water. Photo / George Heard

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame shortly after 5pm, Emergency Management Otago (EMO) group manager Matt Alley said they were continuing to monitor rain as it was falling.

“Just stay off the roads. Please put off any non-essential travel,” he said.

“Again if you see water coming up or if you feel like you’re being threatened by that, don’t wait to be told, make the decision and go,” he said.

