Dunedin girls' home sex abuser takes case to Criminal Cases Review Commission - but refused parole

Edward Anand was found guilty of five charges of rape and seven of indecent assault. Photo / Otago Daily Times

Anna Leask is a senior crime and justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A Dunedin social worker jailed for sexually abusing children at a city girls' home in the 1980s will try his luck with the Criminal Cases Review Commission - still maintaining his innocence and refusing any kind of rehabilitation in prison.

In May 2016 Edward Anand, now 72, was jailed for 13 years after being found guilty at trial of a range of sexual offences against eight victims between the ages of 10 and 15.

The prolific abuser targeted children at the former Elliot St girls' home from 1980-86.

At sentencing his crimes were described as "brazen and ongoing" throughout his tenure at the home.

Anand has always maintained his innocence.

At a Parole Board hearing last month that did not change.

"Throughout his trial and today Mr Anand has maintained his innocence. One appeal has

been unsuccessful, and Mr Anand is now taking his case to the CCRC," said Parole Board panel convenor Tania Williams Blythe.

"They have accepted his case. His expectation is that it will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

"He has no idea how long it will take."

At the hearing the board told Anand they had met with one of his victims.

He had read a submission from that woman but did not want to make any comment about it.

"Mr Anand maintains his innocence and is not interested in rehabilitation. He has no

intention of participating in any courses, although he is happy to complete a safety plan

with a psychologist," said Williams Blythe.

"He accepts that he needs a safety plan to be safe and he will abide by it fully if he is released."

Anand has a sentence end date of 4 March 2029 meaning unless he is granted parole, he has more than eight years left on his sentence to serve.

"The Board have explained to Mr Anand that we must take the convictions as rightfully

entered and must assess his risk based on the information that we have," said Williams Blythe in her decision, released to the Herald.

"In that regard Mr Anand has been convicted of serious sexual offending over a long period of time, he is untreated and does not have a release proposal.

"In those circumstances he remains an undue risk and parole is declined."

Anand will see the board again in December this year.

"In the meantime, his appeal will be dealt with and Mr Anand will likely have the opportunity to work with the psychologist," Williams Blythe said.

"Whether that is to address his offending and/or to develop a strong safety plan is a matter that will be addressed with the psychologist"

The Criminal Cases Review Commission Act came into effect on 1 July 2020, establishing the commission and aiming to "redefine the way possible miscarriages of justice are identified" in New Zealand.

The commission is an independent Crown entity governed by a board of appointed commissioners and employing specialist staff with the mandate to investigate possible miscarriages of justice.

If the commission considers a miscarriage of justice may have occurred, it can refer the case back to the Appeal Court.

This process replaces the referral function currently performed by the Governor-General, part of the royal prerogative of mercy.