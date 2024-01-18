A cricket fan was struck by the ball following a six hit by Babar Azam in Dunedin. Video / TVNZ

A cricket fan who copped a brutal hit while trying to catch a six from Pakistan star Babar Azam at yesterday’s T20 in Dunedin has revealed the savage ribbing he’s received from mates over the past 24 hours.

However, 32-year-old Sam Brunt has revealed to the Herald that the ball didn’t hit his head but instead his left hand, despite earlier reports.

“It looks dramatic but thankfully there’s no impact to my head or neck,” he said today.

“It was a foolhardy attempt to catch the ball on the way to the bar which resulted in a pretty big cherry on my hands, but thankfully no other injuries.”

The failed catch happened when Azam cracked a pull shot in the area between mid-wicket and square leg off a Matt Henry delivery that went like a laser beam over the fence and took out the project manager.

The camera shot back to a shocked Azam who held up his hand and had his mouth wide open in reaction.

Sam Brunt was floored while trying to catch a six hit by Pakistani batsman Babar Azam at the third T20 between New Zealand and Pakistan in Dunedin. Photo / picture supplied

“I tried just to walk it off but my hand was throbbing,” he said.

“It was just a cracking shot from Babar Azam, he really showed me why he’s considered one of the best batsmen in the world.”

Brunt, who is the father of a 5-week-old, told the Herald he copped a bit of slack from his mates after the incident.

“‘Your 5-week-old catches better than you’, [and] there were also the old Specsavers [comments] as usual.”

He confirmed he didn’t require any medical treatment, just an “icepack when I got home”.

Brunt told the Herald there was no communication after the match between himself and Azam but said he wanted to offer Azam full forgiveness in exchange for a jersey for himself or his son.

It comes after another fan in the first innings snagged what surely will be the crowd catch of the summer off a Finn Allen six, without having to stand.

In the first innings, as Allen hoisted Haris Rauf over midwicket all eyes were on the group of fans seated on the bank with the ball descending upon them.

With an extension of the right arm overhead and without so much as a flex in the knees, the fan leans back ever so slightly in a chair to find the ball land perfectly in hand.

The surrounding punters naturally break out into raucous cheers and after throwing the ball back onto the field, the fan examines his right hand almost in disbelief.

Finn Allen had the Black Caps off to a fast start at University Oval. Photo / Photosport

The game itself will go down as a one-band onslaught from Black Caps opener Finn Allen.

Allen destroyed Pakistan, several cricket balls and a host of records in 90 minutes of brutal batting at University Oval.

The New Zealand opener unleashed in a manner rarely seen across the 20-year history of Twenty20 internationals, blasting 137 runs from 62 balls to lift his side to a commanding series victory in Dunedin.

The Black Caps and spectators will be hoping for much of the same at the third T20 in the series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday evening.