Black Caps fan takes one-handed screamer against Pakistan in Dunedin. Photo / TVNZ

A fan at University Oval has snagged what surely will be the crowd catch of the summer, without having to leave their seat.

As Black Caps opener Finn Allen hoisted Harris Rauf over midwicket all eyes were on the group of fans seated on the bank with the ball descending upon them.

Cometh the hour, cometh the fan and this particular cricket fan will be wishing Tui had brought back their Catch a Million promotion.

With an extension of the right arm overhead and without so much as a flex in the knees, the fan leans back ever so slightly in their chair to find the ball land perfectly in their hand.

The surrounding punters naturally break out into raucous cheers and after throwing the ball back onto the field, the fan examines his right hand almost in disbelief.

Crowd catches are a highlight of any T20 match and there have been a number of famous instances on New Zealand shores.

During a Super Smash match in January 2023, Ross Taylor smacked four sixes as part of his eighth 50 in just 39 appearances in Super Smash cricket, one of them caught spectacularly by a crowd-member, one-handed, while carrying his young son in the other.

“What a catch! Kid in hand, left mitt, that is the take of the season so far,” commentator Katey Martin pronounced as the action occurred.

A Black Caps fan stole the show in Christchurch in March last year, delighting locals with a spectacular one-handed catch while holding a beer during New Zealand’s first innings.

When Tim Southee smacked a six over mid-wicket in the 78th over of the first test against Sri Lanka, one punter managed to effortlessly palm the ball while controlling his beer, which he promptly finished.

“He had a bit of spillage on his beer, so he loses points for that,” said the Alternative Commentary Collective commentary team.

“He delays the return of the ball, milks it, necks his beer and then returns it.”