“I vow to continue to exercise my right to Free Speech in the public interest and to be part of the diversity necessary for Democratic representation on the Dunedin City Council.”

The Code of Conduct complaint was lodged by councillor Marie Laufiso over a number of comments Vandervis made in council meetings and correspondence, including to the director of Dunedin Public Art Gallery and Toitu Otago Settlers Museum over the “inappropriate Māorification” of an artwork in the museum.

Her complaint said Vandervis showed contempt for the council’s Te Pae Māori forum, as well as for mana whenua and mātāwaka.

A report by independent investigator Jordan Boyle, of Dyhrberg Drayton Employment Law, included an email sent by Vandervis to Chief Executive Sandy Graham on July 16 , regarding a council meeting in Karitane.

“I am not prepared to submit to the sexist, racist and tribal ritual requirements that have been spelled out in order for me to be able to enter ‘safely’ on this marae,” Vandervis wrote.

“I am a long-term high-polling elected representative of all the people of Dunedin and I am not prepared to be dictated to in an official council meeting by an elite claiming to represent 0.67% of our voting public as detailed in the ward document.”

The report found Vandervis to have breached the Code of Conduct for the statements in the email, by refusing to attend Te Pae Māori meetings, and by referring to mana whenua representatives on two council committees as anti-democratic and race-based representation.

The report also noted Vandervis’ mispronunciation of the word Māori “every time he says it”.

“Cr Laufioso was unsure if this was deliberate or not.”

Boyle’s report said Vandervis did not engage in the investigation process, and told Boyle he had no interest in speaking with him.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Jules Radich said there was no question that this “very bad behaviour” had been condemned by all councillors at the table, and was “part of a pattern”.

“However, the various punishments that he has received over time have not made one wit of difference and I think that having a pathway to realisation or redemption is a worthwhile exercise.”

A motion to request that Vandervis provide a full and unreserved written apology to the Te Pae membership, and make a commitment to attend Te Pae meetings and observe the protocols of the host, was carried unanimously.

If Vandervis’ apology was not received by August 20, a report by council staff for additional options would be provided to councillors on August 27.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.