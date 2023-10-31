Whakaari Management Ltd found guilty on health and safety charge, window of opportunity for first-home buyers starting to close and Deep Creek in liquidation as industry hit by excise increases. Video / NZ Herald

Emotions ran high at a Dunedin City Council meeting yesterday, as racism accusations were made.

Tension simmered while Lee Vandervis argued a draft council submission about emergency management law had a disproportionate focus on “Māori inclusion, Māori remuneration and co-governance”.

There was soon an exchange of accusations.

“I just want to respond to Cr Vandervis’ racism,” Marie Laufiso said.

That brought a point of order from Vandervis, who also wanted “her claim that I’m racist” recorded in the minutes.

“You are,” Laufiso said.

“Totally, you are.”

The meeting continued after Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich upheld the point of order and Laufiso withdrew her comment.

Vandervis made his own claim about racism.

Laufiso had in a recent meeting “referred to me as male, stale, pale” and this was sexist, racist and ageist, he said.

Radich tried to maintain order, and said “we’re not going to have inflammatory adjectives”.

Laufiso also clashed with the mayor over the way he ruled on an earlier point of order.

Vandervis had commented two clauses in the draft submission referred to communities likely to be disproportionately affected by emergencies and this language had become “second speak” for Māori, he said.

Steve Walker raised a point of order, and said it was simply a fact Māori communities, often located by the coast, were disproportionately affected by emergencies.

His point of order about misrepresentation was not upheld.

The council’s submission was approved by all councillors, other than Vandervis.

Among its points were clarification would be helpful about funding and how contractors might be reimbursed, and the council supported iwi and Māori organisations being reimbursed for welfare costs incurred during emergencies.

Christine Garey said marae were part of the civil defence system for providing shelter and refuge.

They would do what was necessary in emergencies, such as providing food and water, and it was regrettable if there was no clear path to reimbursement.

If they were not reimbursed, it was extraordinary that people thought this was fine, Garey said.

Sophie Barker said organisations should be compensated for their contribution during emergencies.

In her speech, Laufiso said tangata whenua had historically been disenfranchised and this had an ongoing impact on wealth levels.

“We are a racist society.

“We, the mainstream society, [have the] power to reinforce ... prejudices against Māori.”