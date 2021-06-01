Dunedin City councillor Lee Vandervis walks out of meeting over lying accusation

Dunedin city councillor Lee Vandervis. Photo / ODT

A consultant's report that suggests Dunedin has an ample supply of cheap and all-day parking has been backed by city councillors.

They have decided a work plan should be developed based on the recommendations of consultancy MRCagney, but that it would come back before a council committee for consideration.

The consultancy said the Dunedin City Council had a relatively large portfolio of off-street parking assets, the city had a relatively large supply of on-street parking, there was excessive commuter parking in residential streets, and the city offered plentiful and free all-day parking within walking distance of the city centre.

Cagney criticised the council for providing parking at cheaper rates than the market.

An abundance of all-day parking worked against environmental and climate change objectives, the consultant said.

The findings run counter to what the consultant called deep-rooted public expectations about the need for the council to provide plentiful and affordable parking.

The report was considered yesterday on a day when councillors backed a series of transport projects and a councillor who was accused of not telling the truth walked out of a meeting.

Cr Lee Vandervis had questioned the appropriateness of council staff being asked to develop a work plan implementing the consultant's recommendations and Cr David Benson-Pope accused him of not telling the truth and suggesting the recommendations would certainly be implemented.

A point of order from Cr Vandervis, asking that Cr Benson-Pope withdraw the accusation and apologise, was not upheld by Mayor Aaron Hawkins.

Cr Vandervis then packed up and left the meeting.

The consultancy's principal recommendation was for the council to start developing a parking management policy.

It suggested a series of moves, such as reducing lease parking and working on a business case for investing in parking technology, in the meantime.

The dispute related to parking somewhat overshadowed the advancement of a transport package designed to alleviate the impact of the new Dunedin Hospital being built.

Councillors voted 12-2 to include efficiency improvements for a harbour arterial route ($16.6 million) in the council's 10-year plan. Cr Vandervis and Cr Carmen Houlahan voted against.

They voted 10-4 to pursue a parking management policy ($9.5 million), including introducing a parking wayfinding system.

Cr Vandervis, Cr Houlahan, Cr Jules Radich and Cr Andrew Whiley voted against.

A Princes St bus priority and corridor safety plan ($6.6 million) was opposed by the same four councillors and Cr Rachel Elder as well when it went to vote.

Improvements to pedestrian and cycling safety ($6.6 million) in St Andrew St and Albany St were opposed by Crs Radich, Vandervis and Houlahan.

Park and ride facilities at Mosgiel and Burnside ($10.3 million) were opposed by Crs Radich, Vandervis and Whiley.

Bike hubs (at a cost of $2.5 million) were backed by everyone except Cr Vandervis.

Cr Jim O'Malley argued the series of projects was an integrated package.

He and Cr Elder were among the speakers who noted uncertainty about parking for the new Dunedin hospital was unhelpful.

Cr O'Malley argued this should not prevent the council from getting on with making transport improvements.

Development of the work plan about parking proposed by Cr Benson-Pope was endorsed by 11 councillors who remained at the meeting and was opposed by Cr Houlahan and Cr Radich.

Consultant says

The Dunedin City Council should:

• Develop wayfinding signage for city centre.

• Develop business case for parking technology investment.

• Develop data collection plan.

• Talk to car share operators about establishing central Dunedin operation.

• Build communication relationships with businesses.

• Reduce lease parking at council off-street parking sites.

• Apply for electric vehicle charging stations funding at Great King St car park.