Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dunedin car dealer sentenced for Clean Car Discount fraud totalling $410k

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Clean Car Discount scheme ran from April 2022 until December 2023. Photo / Alex Burton

The Clean Car Discount scheme ran from April 2022 until December 2023. Photo / Alex Burton

A car dealer has been dealt a nine-month home detention sentence for defrauding the Government-funded Clean Car Discount (CCD) rebate of more than $400,000.

Hamish Ian Gardyne, 35, owner of Dunedin-based car dealership Hamish Vehicle Sales Ltd (HVS Motors), appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday for sentencing by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save