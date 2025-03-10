He told the court the defendant experienced significant cultural differences upon arriving in New Zealand and was subjected to bullying and potential racism.

His family reported he had managed well academically until August 21, 2023, when he was allegedly assaulted by school bullies in a park.

Following the assault, the defendant became withdrawn and depressed, exhibiting symptoms consistent with a trauma response, Strange said.

The defendant admitted he was deeply concerned for his safety and was determined not to be victimised again.

He believed that by appearing “tough,” he could deter further attacks, Strange said.

Enere Taana-McLaren, 16, was killed following an incident at the Dunedin bus hub last year. Photo / Supplied

Strange said the defendant assimilated elements of “gangster culture” because it provided him with a sense of security and belonging.

“On the surface, his speech, actions, and behaviours could be viewed as oppositional or indicative of a cognitive disorder, but it was more likely immaturity, bravado, and concern about safety. He was doing a lot of impression management, trying to appear tough.”

After a thorough assessment and consultation with his family, the defendant was diagnosed with ADHD.

He and his parents agreed to begin medication, which reportedly improved his attention, focus, and impulse control.

Strange described the defendant as a bright young person who had compensated well for his challenges.

He explained that impression management was typical for adolescents in uncomfortable situations, and the defendant was behaving in ways that aligned with how he perceived himself and how he thought others saw him.

“We would understand his behaviour as possibly being driven by anxiety,” Strange said.

At Te Puna Wai, the defendant continued to present with a gangster-like persona, which Strange described as unusual given his home environment.

“We understood it as part of his identity development — kids try out different roles,” he said.

He and his family stated that the August assault had fundamentally changed him, and he avoided confronting problems directly and instead sought safety through learning to fight, Strange said.

He felt he was not protected at school, where his attackers remained, the court heard.

Feeling helpless, he searched for ways to defend himself, eventually watching fight videos on YouTube, weight training, practicing boxing on a fridge wrapped in clothing, and carrying a knife.

Once he acquired a knife, he felt a reduced sense of vulnerability.

Strange diagnosed the defendant with PTSD in November 2024, primarily linked to the August assault.

However, he confirmed the trauma made the defendant more susceptible to developing PTSD following the alleged fatal stabbing incident last May.

The trial continues.

