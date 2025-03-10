The defendant admitted he was deeply concerned for his safety and was determined not to be victimised again.
He believed that by appearing “tough,” he could deter further attacks, Strange said.
Strange said the defendant assimilated elements of “gangster culture” because it provided him with a sense of security and belonging.
“On the surface, his speech, actions, and behaviours could be viewed as oppositional or indicative of a cognitive disorder, but it was more likely immaturity, bravado, and concern about safety. He was doing a lot of impression management, trying to appear tough.”
After a thorough assessment and consultation with his family, the defendant was diagnosed with ADHD.
He and his parents agreed to begin medication, which reportedly improved his attention, focus, and impulse control.
Strange described the defendant as a bright young person who had compensated well for his challenges.
He explained that impression management was typical for adolescents in uncomfortable situations, and the defendant was behaving in ways that aligned with how he perceived himself and how he thought others saw him.
“We would understand his behaviour as possibly being driven by anxiety,” Strange said.
At Te Puna Wai, the defendant continued to present with a gangster-like persona, which Strange described as unusual given his home environment.