Dunedin bus hub fatal stabbing case: Youth accused makes application for bail

Enere McLaren-Taana died of a single stab wound at the Dunedin bus hub on May 23, 2024. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A bail application for the youth accused of murdering a 16-year-old at the Dunedin bus hub was heard at the Dunedin High Court today.

Enere John Jnr Poepoe McLaren-Taana died from a single stab wound on May 13 on Great King St in the city centre.

The 13-year-old murder accused, who has name suppression, appeared by video link before Justice Lisa Preston this morning.

The defendant has been remanded in custody, while a trial date is set for February 24, 2025.

Applications for the accused to be released on electronically-monitored (EM) bail and the continuation of their interim name suppression were heard.