Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Dunedin bus hub fatal stabbing case: Youth accused makes application for bail

Ben Tomsett
By
Quick Read
Enere McLaren-Taana died of a single stab wound at the Dunedin bus hub on May 23, 2024. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Enere McLaren-Taana died of a single stab wound at the Dunedin bus hub on May 23, 2024. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A bail application for the youth accused of murdering a 16-year-old at the Dunedin bus hub was heard at the Dunedin High Court today.

Enere John Jnr Poepoe McLaren-Taana died from a single stab wound on May 13 on Great King St in the city centre.

The 13-year-old murder accused, who has name suppression, appeared by video link before Justice Lisa Preston this morning.

The defendant has been remanded in custody, while a trial date is set for February 24, 2025.

Applications for the accused to be released on electronically-monitored (EM) bail and the continuation of their interim name suppression were heard.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Justice Preston reserved her decisions.

A case review hearing is scheduled for September 3.

Enere McLaren-Taana was stabbed shortly after 3pm at the Dunedin bus hub on May 13, where hundreds of school pupils were present.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition and died that evening.

Friends and family of the Trinity Catholic College pupil left flowers and tributes at the scene in the weeks since his death.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand