Police, fire and ambulance staff at the scene on Christmas Day. Photo / Oscar Francis / ODT

A Dunedin father who died under tragic circumstances on Christmas Day has been remembered as a man with “a gentle spirit” who loved his friends and family.

Resident Adam Johnson said Duncan Gordon was his best mate.

Gordon died when he fell backwards from an overbridge railing about 7.40pm on Christmas Day.

Johnson said Gordon was passionate about Scotland and being Scottish.

“He loved his mates, and his two boys Osian and Kahu,” Johnson said.

He always brought the banter to work or a party and had “a gentle spirit and strong moral code”, Johnson said.

Tributes have also flowed in for Gordon on social media.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 39-year-old had been drinking at a nearby address on Sunday.

While crossing the overbridge, he attempted to sit on a railing but fell backwards, Senior Sergeant Bond said.

The incident happened at the ramp on the Vogel St side of the Cumberland St overbridge.

Gordon died at the scene and his death has been referred to the coroner.