Police fire and ambulance staff were called to the scene where a man fell to his death from an overbridge. Photo / Oscar Francis, ODT

A man died under tragic circumstances on Christmas Day when he fell backwards from an overbridge railing in central Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 39-year-old man was drinking at a nearby address on Sunday.

While crossing the overbridge by foot, the man attempted to sit on the railing but fell backwards, Senior Sergeant Bond said.

The man died at the scene.

The incident happened at the ramp on the Vogel St side of the Cumberland St overbridge about 7.40pm.

Police, firefighters and St John paramedics attended the scene, and a group of witnesses were interviewed by police.



