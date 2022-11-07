Dude where’s my car keys? All keys from Hamilton car yard reportedly stolen

Police were alerted at 10am on Saturday. Photo / 123rf

Police are investigating after all the keys from a Hamilton car auction house were reportedly stolen over the weekend.

A worker from Waikato Auto Locksmiths told the Herald he was replacing the keys on all the vehicles at Turners on Te Rapa Rd following the burglary.

The man said he had never seen something like this happen with this many vehicles and said the job would take him and a colleague two weeks to finish.

He said it would cost between $500 and $2000 per vehicle to replace.

Stuff reported a Turners worker confirmed the keys from all of the vehicles had been stolen from the yard, which held more than 100 cars.

A police spokesperson told the Herald police received a report the location had been burgled overnight at 10am on Saturday.

They said police have made initial inquiries, including forensic inquiries, and are investigating.

Turners have been approached for comment.