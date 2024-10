Ripple effects hit after Navy ship’s sinking, clean-up efforts get under way in Dunedin and how one Wellingtonian is boycotting the city’s rates increase.

A group of New Zealand rugby players found themselves in a tight squeeze in Ireland’s capital after 10 became stuck in a lift.

The Dublin Fire Brigade posted on X explaining the athletes had fitted themselves into a lift that had a weight limit of 500kg.

They became trapped when the lift malfunctioned and emergency services had to be called.

Donnybrook firefighters came to the rescue prising the closed door open with an instrument.