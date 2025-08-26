Advertisement
Drunk driver Daniel Mehlhopt who killed son to be released on parole after two years in prison

Jeremy Wilkinson
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
Daniel Mehlhopt (inset) was responsible for the death of his 4-year-old son Dylan Mehlhopt-Foster in a drunken car crash in February 2023. Photo / Composite

“For the rest of his life, he will have to live with the knowledge that his poor actions killed his son… It’s a sentence that has already begun.”

That’s what Daniel Mehlhopt’s lawyer told the court when he was sentenced to four years in prison for a drunken car crash

