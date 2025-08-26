However, at that hearing, there was no mention of sobriety in his release plan, and he didn’t grasp that complete abstinence from alcohol would be imperative to his remaining out of jail, the New Zealand Parole Board said.
“The Board was concerned that Mr Mehlhopt lacked an intrinsic identification of the need for complete abstinence,” the board outlined in a decision released to NZME today.
Nearly eight months on and Mehlhopt has managed to convince the board that he is safe to be released back into the community.
Since his first hearing, he has significantly revised his safety plan to identify alcohol as his main risk factor.
He is also banned from contact with Dylan’s mother Chloe Foster, which was a specific request she made to the board.
At Mehlhopt’s sentencing, Foster told the court her ex-partner had destroyed her life.
“I feel I’ve not only been robbed of my son, but also my joy in life,” she said.
“I have to spend the rest of my life as a childless mother.”
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.