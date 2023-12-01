The operation, which began in July this year, targeted the distribution of methamphetamine by the Killer Beez gang in Tasman. Photo / Police

The operation, which began in July this year, targeted the distribution of methamphetamine by the Killer Beez gang in Tasman. Photo / Police

Tasman Police have arrested 11 Killer Beez gang members, filed 67 charges, and restrained vehicles, jetskis and more than 100 pairs of high-end shoes as part of Operation Bear.

The operation, which began in July this year, targeted the distribution of methamphetamine by the gang in the region.

A large number of search warrants have been executed in the district since Tuesday, November 7.

Two gang members were arrested today in Blenheim, one as he completed a drug deal in a public carpark during which 56 grams of methamphetamine and a large quantity of cash were located.

They will appear in Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

During the operation, police seized 1.2kg of methamphetamine, including 1kg seized from a courier as he landed at Nelson Airport on a flight from Auckland.

Police also seized $143,000 in cash, small amounts of cocaine and just over 95kg of cannabis.

Over the course of the operation a sawn-off shotgun, 20 rounds of shotgun ammunition and 11 .22 rounds were seized, along with assets believed to have been bought with the proceeds of crime.

These include a 2019 Ford Ranger, a 2016 Toyota Highlander, three Harley Davidson motorbikes, two Seadoo jet skis, a Ramco aluminium fishing boat, jewellery and 136 pairs of Nike and Timberland shoes.

A multitude of investigative techniques were deployed to specifically target those in the gang’s leadership roles.

Of the 11 gang members arrested - aged between 27 and 46 - three were in leadership positions.

Two of those people are from Auckland and one is from Nelson.

Two further gang associates were also arrested for on-selling drugs purchased from gang members.

The Killer Beez members are from West Coast, Nelson and Blenheim and were all actively involved in supplying methamphetamine throughout Tasman District.

Charges filed include multiple methamphetamine supply-related charges, possessing cocaine for supply, possessing cocaine, engaging in a money laundering transaction, and participating in an organised criminal group.

Tasman Organised Crime Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye said police work very hard to hold offenders to account, and it is pleasing to see those who harm the community with the supply and distribution of drugs taken off the streets.

The 11 Killer Beez gang members charged are believed to be the most influential members of the gang in Tasman.

”Our investigation has proven that these gang members have zero regard for the community in peddling this dangerous drug,” Dye said.

”Being willing to sell product that causes such harm to vulnerable people, when the Killer Beez rules are that members of the gang are not allowed to use the drug due to the harm it causes, is unacceptable.

”The investigation team will now be identifying those using methamphetamine in our community to offer assistance.

“This will include referrals to rehabilitation services and facilities to assist with any addiction issues, and ultimately reduce the demand for the drug among the public.”