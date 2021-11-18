Drugs and firearms seized, multiple arrests in Eastern Bay of Plenty raids

Five search warrants were executed in multiple Eastern BOP towns. Photo / NZME

Police have seized firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and cannabis following search warrants executed across the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Five search warrants were executed in Ōpōtiki, Ruatoki, Whakatāne and Kawerau by the Precision Targeting Team and Tactical Crime Unit over the past week, with help from the wider Eastern Bay of Plenty Police.

In Kawerau, police seized a firearm, ammunition, 70 grams of cannabis and 11 grams of methamphetamine.

A firearm was seized in Ōpōtiki.

In Ruatoki, police seized two firearms, ammunition and a small quantity of methamphetamine and seized cannabis in Whakatāne.

The Eastern Bay of Plenty Police has three teams specifically focused on those dealing methamphetamine and illegally possessing firearms.

"We would like to thank the people who have assisted with our inquiries, and by doing so have made it clear they have zero tolerance for those supplying methamphetamine to people in their communities," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said.

"We remain dedicated to reducing demand by reducing supply, targeting supply chains and targeting those responsible for allowing this devastating drug to pass through our communities."

As a result of the recent search warrants, five people are facing charges.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine.

She has been remanded in custody, to appear in the Whakatāne District Court on December 1.

A 36-year-old-man and a 34-year-old woman have been jointly charged with possession of cannabis for supply, possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful possession of ammunition.

They are due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court on November 23 and December 15 respectively.

A 42-year-old man was charged with supplying methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and unlawfully in possession of those firearms and ammunition.

He appeared in the Whakatāne District on November 17 and was remanded on bail until December 9.

A further four-month-long investigation by the Precision Targeting Team was also terminated during the week resulting in the arrest of a 26-year-old Whakatāne woman who now faces charges of supplying methamphetamine and cannabis.

This termination is believed to have disrupted other supply chains, the manufacture of methamphetamine and dealing in stolen property.