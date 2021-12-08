Drug ring busted: Airport baggage handlers, gang members charged

Focus Live: Further arrests made into drug smuggling at New Zealand’s borders

Focus Live: Further arrests made into drug smuggling at New Zealand’s borders

A further 14 baggage handlers, gang members and associates have been arrested as part of a major crackdown on an alleged drug smuggling ring operating from Auckland Airport and Ports of Auckland.

They are facing a raft of charges, including the supply and importation of methamphetamine, conspiring to import, and participating in an organised criminal group.

The charges date between January and December this year, court documents reveal.

Five men are accused of importing methamphetamine into Auckland between August 1 and 3 and then supplying the drug.

Several are charged with importing methamphetamine between February 5 and 14, and again on June 14. The quantities have not been specified.

They face a number of counts of conspiring to import the drug throughout the year.

The group is scheduled to appear at Auckland District Court this afternoon.

Police are due to give more details at a media conference in Auckland at 2pm today. You can watch the press conference live here.

Today's arrests come after the recent arrest of 14 men and women last month in a joint operation between New Zealand Police and Customs.

More than a dozen people have been arrested and charged as part of a joint investigation with Police and NZ Customs. Photo / NZ Police

It was revealed an organised criminal group was involved in smuggling, or conspiring to smuggle, close to 500kg of methamphetamine from Malaysia and the United States into New Zealand between January and October this year.

Police alleged the group was made up of six baggage handlers and eight associates, including two King Cobra members.

Alleged senior gangster named among group aged 18 to 43

Interim name suppression for one of the alleged senior patched King Cobra members lapsed early today and he has been identified as Nigel Luvale.

Prosecutors described him as "the leader" or the instigator on "the New Zealand side" of the illegal operation.

Another alleged King Cobra gangster has name suppression, as does another person involved.

Several other people - including six baggage handlers at the airport - were named last week: Sitaleki Maka, Tungane Manuel, Sanlolan Piukana, Kimela Piukana, Paul Toroma, Tokofa Toroma, Martin Pritchard, Rhys Tualevao and Mairiau Samson.

Fourteen people have been charged after a joint operation by NZ Police and NZ Customs into the smuggling of meth into New Zealand. Photo / NZ Police

They are aged between 18 and 43 years old and live in suburbs around Auckland including in New Lynn, Lynfield, Manurewa, Mt Wellington, Māngere and Whitford, south-east of the city.

All members of the alleged organised criminal group denied all charges and elected a jury trial.

Investigations started after suspicious activity by baggage handlers at Auckland Airport was detected, police said earlier.